Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,079 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Splunk were worth $11,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK opened at $156.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

