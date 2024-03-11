Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,183 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of PEG opened at $64.26 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,364 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

