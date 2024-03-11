Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 20,178 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,178 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $77.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

