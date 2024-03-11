Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 30,551 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,551 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

