Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,668 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 64.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $217,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.6% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FLT opened at $294.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $298.48.
In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,234.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FLT. Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.67.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
