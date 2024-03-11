Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,668 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 64.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $217,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.6% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FLT opened at $294.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

Insider Activity at FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,234.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLT. Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile



FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

