Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,689 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 93.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,038,000 after purchasing an additional 118,221 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $5,757,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3,324.1% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 49,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AWK opened at $118.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

