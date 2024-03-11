Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 22,421 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $55,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.17. 7,404,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,980,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $204.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $57.68.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

