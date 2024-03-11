Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 5,585 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $44,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,878,460,000 after acquiring an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,037,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

American Express Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE AXP traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.01. 1,345,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,754. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $224.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.89 and its 200-day moving average is $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

