Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $234.92 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 437,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,591 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $234,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $2,593,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $3,281,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $28.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $733.94. 2,436,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $317.24 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $694.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $618.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.62.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

