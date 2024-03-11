Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $28.60 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,931,999. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47. The firm has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

