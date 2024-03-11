Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $76.21 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 522,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,883 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $76,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.04 and a 52 week high of $162.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

