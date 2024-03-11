Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $98.57 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 0.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $98,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.28. 2,230,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,900,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

