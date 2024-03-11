Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 262,262 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,262 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $96,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,153,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,952,480,000 after buying an additional 1,584,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,225,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,419,032,000 after purchasing an additional 820,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,817,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,156,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,889 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,451,127,000 after buying an additional 2,747,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after buying an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,071,298. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

ABT traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $119.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,738. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.36. The company has a market cap of $208.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.