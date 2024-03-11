Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 942 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Avery Dennison comprises 0.9% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.87% of Avery Dennison worth $127,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after acquiring an additional 125,691 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 958,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,142,000 after buying an additional 206,784 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after buying an additional 55,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,999,000 after buying an additional 58,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,099. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.87. 111,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,553. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $219.57.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.