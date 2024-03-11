Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,494 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 1.08% of CAE worth $80,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,416,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at about $58,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 62.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,178,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,526,000 after buying an additional 1,607,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CAE by 91.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,888,000 after buying an additional 1,046,136 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 915,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after buying an additional 859,098 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

CAE traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.66. 130,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,868. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. CAE had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $804.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

