Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 439,317 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 538,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,317 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $33,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 291.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 526,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,928. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $79.09.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

