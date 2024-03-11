Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 559,137 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,518 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 559,137 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $60,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 96,374.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 133,961 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,281. The company has a market capitalization of $195.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $32,653,272.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 684,863,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,735,127,037.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $32,653,272.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 684,863,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,735,127,037.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,225,831 shares of company stock valued at $688,470,466. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

