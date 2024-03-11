Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of PULM opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Stories

