Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Purple Innovation to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Purple Innovation Stock Down 2.0 %

PRPL stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Purple Innovation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Purple Innovation by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Further Reading

