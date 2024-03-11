Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) Stock Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,196 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Quantum Computing worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 1,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of QUBT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.96. 3,037,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,328. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Quantum Computing from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc, a nanophotonic-based quantum technology company, offers affordable commercial applications. It delivers quantum solutions at speed and accuracy, at room temperatures, with little training, low power, and no unique environmental requirements. The company's leverages its core technology throughout its product offerings of computing, sensing, and imaging solutions.

