Quantum Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.61 and $36.73 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $35.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

