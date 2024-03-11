Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. 658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

