Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,321,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,188,559 shares.The stock last traded at $31.49 and had previously closed at $29.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

