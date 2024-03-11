Raiz Invest Limited (ASX:RZI) Insider Robert Hines Buys 109,538 Shares

Raiz Invest Limited (ASX:RZI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hines bought 109,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,514.90 ($26,957.73).

Raiz Invest Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Raiz Invest Company Profile

Raiz Invest Limited provides financial services and products through its mobile micro-investing platform in Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company operates through two segments, Raiz Invest Micro-Investing Platform and Other Financial segments. Its platform offers customers a way to invest money using the Raiz mobile application or through the Raiz Website.

