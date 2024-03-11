Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) were down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.09. Approximately 115,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,014,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on METC shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $35,798.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,083,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,800,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 103.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 36,707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

