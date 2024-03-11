Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,414,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,281 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Rambus were worth $78,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 40.9% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Rambus in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 205.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 206,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 51.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Trading Down 2.9 %

RMBS stock traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $932,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,932 shares of company stock worth $1,297,815 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Rambus

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.