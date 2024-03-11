Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Range Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Range Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Range Resources has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 390,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Range Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Range Resources by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

