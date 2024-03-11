Raymond James Lowers Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$138.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$146.00 to C$138.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$189.46.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$155.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$139.19 and a 52 week high of C$217.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$146.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$163.33. The company has a current ratio of 37.72, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3681517 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.21%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

