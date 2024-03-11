Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE: LB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2024 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$28.00 to C$26.00.

2/14/2024 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Laurentian Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$27.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of LB stock traded up C$1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$28.50. 625,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,892. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.92 and a 12-month high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2805071 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

