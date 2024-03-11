Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE: LB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/1/2024 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$28.00 to C$26.00.
- 2/14/2024 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2024 – Laurentian Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$27.00.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of LB stock traded up C$1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$28.50. 625,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,892. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.92 and a 12-month high of C$48.23.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2805071 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
