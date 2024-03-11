REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGNX

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $22.75 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.27.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,072. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.