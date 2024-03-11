Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

RGLS stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.45. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

