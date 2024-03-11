Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 83 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 43.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.5% during the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 3,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.8 %

NOW stock opened at $751.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $753.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $664.03. The firm has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

