Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $608.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $263.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $546.41 and its 200 day moving average is $471.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $624.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

