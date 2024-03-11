Resources Management Corp CT ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $250.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

