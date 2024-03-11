Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $782,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $170.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.67. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

