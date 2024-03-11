Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in 3M by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 49.7% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $11,908,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $93.61 on Monday. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $113.14. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.