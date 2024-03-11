Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 898.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.81.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Banking System news, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Columbia Banking System news, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton acquired 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.