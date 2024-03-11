Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 1,070 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 23.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $259.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.50 and a 200-day moving average of $220.74. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.37.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

