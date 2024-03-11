Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 1,436 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4,811.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 619,900 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,533,000 after purchasing an additional 508,807 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $53,654,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

SWKS stock opened at $105.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.97. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $118.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

