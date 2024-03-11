Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 238 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in XPO were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,142,000 after purchasing an additional 112,572 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter worth $191,956,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth $1,252,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter worth $5,891,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 250,180 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $122.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $129.43.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

