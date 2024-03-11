Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

RVP stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 122,231 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 512.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.