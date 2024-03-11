REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

REV Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of REVG stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $21.33.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 490,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 68,047 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 441.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

