Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 4.74% of Revance Therapeutics worth $47,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Revance Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.25. 928,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,959. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $551.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.09. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.02 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.43% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

