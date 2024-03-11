Revisor Wealth Management LLC Invests $801,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 10,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.28 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,859 shares of company stock valued at $39,178,332. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

