Richard J. Pinola Acquires 2,066 Shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Stock

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Pinola purchased 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $50,017.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,028 shares in the company, valued at $291,197.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Net Lease Office Properties Trading Down 2.6 %

NLOP stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Net Lease Office Properties in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Net Lease Office Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.