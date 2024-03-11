Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $62.69

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.69, but opened at $61.08. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $61.36, with a volume of 810,363 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.87.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $2.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

