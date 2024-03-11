Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $43,273.61

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $43,273.61 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017069 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00025423 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,980.35 or 0.99906334 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.75 or 0.00191198 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00263374 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $41,724.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.