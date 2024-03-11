Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RIVN. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.52.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.89. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $28.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

