Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Neutral Rating for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $161.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.20.

Shares of AVAV opened at $166.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.66. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $184.61.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,462,000 after purchasing an additional 54,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 846,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,601,000 after purchasing an additional 101,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 759,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,794 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

