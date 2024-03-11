Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $27.87 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $120,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,450. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

